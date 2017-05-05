Global Pollution Masks Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pollution Masks Market By Type, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Filter Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022" report to their offering.
The global pollution masks market is projected to cross $ 4 billion by 2022.
Rising urbanization and surging expenditure on lifestyle products along with rising awareness about air borne diseases and innovative product offerings by major companies, are among few of the major factors anticipated to drive the pollution masks market across the globe through the forecast period. The industrial sector, in the wake of safety and well-being of employees, as well as due to stringent government regulations, is employing pollution masks in offices and construction areas. Increasing availability of pollution masks on popular online portals such as Amazon, Alibaba, etc. is also anticipated to positively impact the global pollution masks market in the coming years.
In 2016, the market was dominated by gas & vapor filter type pollution masks, which is expected to continue dominating the market through 2022. Over the past few years, North America and APAC accounted for more than 50% of the global pollution masks market, and this trend is expected to gain more strength in the coming years, with APAC region expected to witness fastest growth through 2022. Few of the major global pollution masks providers include 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly Clark, Totobobo and MSA.
Global Pollution Masks report discusses the following aspects of the market:
- Global Pollution Masks Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Replaceable and Disposable), By End User (Individual Customer and Industrial Customer), By Sales Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales and Retail Sales), and By Filter Type (Gas & Vapor Type and Particulate Filter
- Regional Analysis - North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing Respiratory Diseases
- Rising Air Pollution Concern
- High Demand During Pollen Season
- Multi-Purpose Respiratory Products
- Surging Usage of HEPA Technology
- Customized Designs in Personal Use Respirators
- Surging Demand from the Industrial Segment
- Advent of Nanofibers Technology in Pollution Masks Filtration
Company Profiles
- 3M
- AIR Smart Masks
- Airinum
- Cambridge Masks
- DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG
- Freudenberg Group
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Innonix Technologies Inc
- Jiangsu Teyin Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.
- KOWA
- Kimberly Clark Corporation
- MSA
- Maskin
- RESPILON Ltd.
- RZ Industries
- Respro(UK) Ltd
- Shanghai Victory Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Totobobo
- Uvex Safety Group
- VogMasks
