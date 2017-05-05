Global Pollution Masks Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pollution Masks Market By Type, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Filter Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022" report to their offering.

The global pollution masks market is projected to cross $ 4 billion by 2022.



Rising urbanization and surging expenditure on lifestyle products along with rising awareness about air borne diseases and innovative product offerings by major companies, are among few of the major factors anticipated to drive the pollution masks market across the globe through the forecast period. The industrial sector, in the wake of safety and well-being of employees, as well as due to stringent government regulations, is employing pollution masks in offices and construction areas. Increasing availability of pollution masks on popular online portals such as Amazon, Alibaba, etc. is also anticipated to positively impact the global pollution masks market in the coming years.



In 2016, the market was dominated by gas & vapor filter type pollution masks, which is expected to continue dominating the market through 2022. Over the past few years, North America and APAC accounted for more than 50% of the global pollution masks market, and this trend is expected to gain more strength in the coming years, with APAC region expected to witness fastest growth through 2022. Few of the major global pollution masks providers include 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly Clark, Totobobo and MSA.

Global Pollution Masks report discusses the following aspects of the market:



Global Pollution Masks Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Replaceable and Disposable), By End User (Individual Customer and Industrial Customer), By Sales Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales and Retail Sales), and By Filter Type (Gas & Vapor Type and Particulate Filter

Regional Analysis - North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and South America

, APAC, , & , and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Respiratory Diseases

Rising Air Pollution Concern

High Demand During Pollen Season

Multi-Purpose Respiratory Products

Surging Usage of HEPA Technology

Customized Designs in Personal Use Respirators

Surging Demand from the Industrial Segment

Advent of Nanofibers Technology in Pollution Masks Filtration

Company Profiles



3M

AIR Smart Masks

Airinum

Cambridge Masks

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG

Freudenberg Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Innonix Technologies Inc

Jiangsu Teyin Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.

KOWA

Kimberly Clark Corporation

MSA

Maskin

RESPILON Ltd.

RZ Industries

Respro(UK) Ltd

Shanghai Victory Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Totobobo

Uvex Safety Group

VogMasks

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5886xs/global_pollution

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716