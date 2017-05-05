WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 24, 2017 were elected as its directors. The detailed results of the vote at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Winnipeg, Manitoba are set out below.

On a show of hands, the Chair declared that each of the following nominees was elected as a director (figures noted have been calculated based on the number of shares represented by proxies received):

For Withheld Percentage Number Percentage Number Marc A. Bibeau 99.69% 198,123,538 0.31% 614,350 Jeffrey R. Carney 89.63% 178,124,594 10.37% 20,613,294 Marcel R. Coutu 99.19% 197,125,026 0.81% 1,612,862 Andre Desmarais 83.05% 165,048,143 16.95% 33,689,745 Paul Desmarais, Jr. 81.85% 162,659,042 18.15% 36,078,846 Gary Doer 99.25% 197,241,936 0.75% 1,495,952 Susan Doniz 99.06% 196,860,040 0.94% 1,877,848 Claude Genereux 87.18% 173,250,713 12.82% 25,487,175 Sharon Hodgson 83.20% 165,347,644 16.80% 33,390,244 Sharon MacLeod 99.91% 198,556,785 0.09% 181,103 Susan J. McArthur 99.76% 198,257,983 0.24% 479,905 John McCallum 98.16% 195,078,473 1.84% 3,659,415 R. Jeffrey Orr 86.24% 171,395,762 13.76% 27,342,126 Jacques Parisien 83.03% 165,012,118 16.97% 33,725,770 Henri-Paul Rousseau 89.41% 177,701,247 10.59% 21,036,641 Gregory D. Tretiak 89.44% 177,757,010 10.56% 20,980,878

Total votes cast by Proxy

82.72%

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $150 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Ron Arnst

204-956-3364

ron.arnst@igmfinancial.com



Investor Relations:

Paul Hancock

204-956-8103

investor.relations@igmfinancial.com



