

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market finished higher again Friday, brining its recent winning streak to 5 straight sessions. After a weak open and cautious trading throughout the morning, the market broke out higher in the afternoon following the release of the stronger than expected US jobs report for April. The late surge helped to propel the market past the 9,000 point level for the first time since December 2015.



Now that the US jobs report is in the books, investors will shift their focus to the upcoming French runoff election on Sunday. Traders remain confident that centrist leader Emmanuel Macron will prevail over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.41 percent Friday and finished at 9,016.66. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 2.3 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.43 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.40 percent.



Aryzta was again the top gainer of the session. The stock jumped 6.2 percent Friday, following Thursday's gain of over 4 percent. Shares of the volatile bakery group ended the trading week with an increase of around 13 percent.



Galenica advanced 1.9 percent and Lonza rose 1.7 percent. Swatch climbed 1.4 percent and Adecco added 0.9 percent. Adecco is due to report earnings next week Tuesday.



Syngenta rose 0.4 percent after its shareholders approved ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of the Swiss agribusiness giant.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé climbed 1.0 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent. Shares of Novartis finished lower by 0.1 percent.



Givaudan weakened by 0.4 percent after Bernstein confirmed its 'Underperform' rating on the stock. SGS fell 0.3 percent and Kuehne + Nagel dipped 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX