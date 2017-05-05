CARY, NC--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - Chiesi USA, a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today was recognized as Company of the Year, Private Division, during the Triangle Business Journal's annual Life Sciences Awards luncheon at the Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary.

Over the past 12 months Chiesi USA has successfully blended high-performance with a positive employee culture and an increasing desire to enhance the local community. Fueled by an expansion of development capabilities and commercial opportunities through new product acquisitions, Chiesi USA more than doubled its number of employees during that time. In 2016, the company leveraged a blend of entrepreneurial innovation and operational excellence to drive record financial results; further establishing Chiesi USA as a leader in the hospital and adjacent specialty pharmaceutical space.

"We anticipate growth to continue into the future, as we build our organization to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare market," said Ken McBean, President, Chiesi USA. "Locally, our focus on R&D is helping to advance science in our therapeutic areas, providing patients with new options in rare disease and other unmet areas, and supporting the creation of new research jobs in the Triangle. In addition, our R&D efforts have allowed us to partner with local hospitals on clinical trials."

Chiesi USA is currently focused on design and implementation of clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of various therapies. Chiesi USA's investments extend beyond the R&D space to its own corporate culture enrichment efforts, the local community, partnerships with local life sciences companies and organizations, as well as local universities and grant opportunities. In 2016 Chiesi USA awarded more than $500,000 to charitable organizations nationwide. At least $95,000 was provided to local Triangle chapters or community organizations and Chiesi USA employees banded together to gather donations and give of their time to numerous organizations and events.

The Life Sciences Award recognizes individuals and research organizations that are breaking ground in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical research, genomics, medical device manufacturing and many others. This year, 11 winners were honored.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the Company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas; and generate revenues by marketing approved generic products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aristos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

