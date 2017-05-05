Hong Kong Dairy Market 2011-2017F - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



This is a report on the Hong Kong Dairy Industry.



Industrial applications of dairy products should be treated with caution when comparing data across categories. For example, care should be taken when comparing like for like data, i.e. sales of processed cheese volumes versus cheddar volumes there can be a risk of double counting.



Similarly, when analysing the Powdered Milk category in some markets there can be utilisation of powdered milk being used for production of white milk or other dairy products.



For the purposes of the categories profiled in this report, powdered milk (including skim milk powder) and cheese utilised for further processing into dairy products is not included in order to avoid double counting.



The report includes information on supply and usage across the following categories:

- Milk (White Milk, Flavoured Milk, Condensed Milk, Milk Powder)

- Chilled Dairy (Spoonable and Drinking Yogurt, Dairy Desserts)

- Cream (Whipping Cream, Other Liquid Cream, Sour Cream, Custard)

- Cheese (Hard Cheese, Soft Cheese, White Cheese, Blue Cheese, Processed Cheese)

- Butter Fat (Butter, Dairy Spreads, Butter Ghee)

The report provides information on:

- Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value 2011-2017F

- Manufacturer supply (2013-2016 volume only),

- Volume Channel distribution split into retail, food service and industrial applications

The following categories are further segmented into the following product types:



- Hard Cheese - Cheddar, Edam, Emmental, Gouda, Havarti, Italian Hard Cheese and Other Hard Cheese

- Soft Cheese - Brie, Camembert and Other Soft Cheese

- White Cheese - Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Feta, Mascarpone, Cottage Cheese and Other White Cheese

- Blue Cheese - Italian Blue Cheese, Roquefort, Other Blue Cheese

- Processed Cheese - Portions, Slices, Blocks/Cans, Grated, Spreads and Other Processed Cheese

