Agricultural Robots Market to Grow to $27.1 Billion During 2017 - 2023 Forecasts a Report at ReportsnReports.com

The study "Agricultural Robots Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2017 to 2023" addresses the efficiencies gained when robots can work 24 x 7 without getting tired from leveraging the fact that they do not make mistakes. The robots are able to perform repetitive tasks effectively, with cameras they can discern whether fruit is ripe or not and pick only the ripe fruit that can be sold. The robots can go back several times to pick fruit, while human pickers generally make one pass, two at the most. The robots can pick more fruit because they can get more ripe fruit from a tree.

Agriculture is the second greatest source of employment worldwide, and the least automated of all industries. Agriculture is the largest remaining opportunity for automation. Agriculture has become more mechanized so that many crops are harvested using machinery worldwide. Agricultural continues its declining employment trend as robotics are adopted.

Lely supports technical revolutions that help evolve automated process, ranging from forage harvesting machines to milking, feeding and barn equipment. Lely equipment allows successfully increasing the scale of operations.

Robots are used for harvesting. High value crops are a target of agricultural robotic development. What could be tastier than a strawberry, perfectly formed, and perfectly ripened? New agricultural robots are able to improve the delivery of consistent quality food, and to implement efficiency in managing food production. Strawberries are a high profit crop.

A new generation of machines has just been born. Strawberry harvesters with the world's most advanced technology to give maximum performance to a farm. Harvesting robots can optimize the productivity of the farming business. Growers can get the best results in a berry farm using automated process. Automated picking collection systems improve labor productivity, give speed and agility to harvest operations.

Employment opportunity will come from human implementation of digitation, building APIs that make digital connections and building algorithms that make sense of digital data collected. There is plenty of work for humans to figure out how to react to alerts generated by digital algorithms.

The market for agricultural robots at $1.7 billion in 2016 is expected to grow to $27.1 billion by 2023. Agricultural Robots: users harness robots to plow, plant, spray, prune, milk, pick, shear, and harvest. As economies of scale are achieved, markets will grow rapidly.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders are Lely, Tetrelaval / DeLaval, Yaskawa / Motoman, Yamaha, Kuka

Market Participants are 8Villages, ABB Robotics, Adigo, AeroVironment, Agile Planet, AgRA: RAS Agricultural Robotics and Automation (AgRA, Agribotix, Agrobot, AquaSpy, Australian Centre for Field Robotics, Autonomous Tractor Corp. (ATC), Avular B.V, Blue River Technology, Bosch Deepfield Robotics, Clearpath Robotics, Rowbot, CNH Industrial / Fiat / Case IH, cRops, Cyphy Works, Digital Harvest, DJI Innovations, ecoRobotix, Fanuc, FarmBot, Frank Poulsen Engineering, Georgia Tech Agricultural Robots, Google, Harvard Robobee, Harvest Automation, HoneyComb, IBM, iRobot, Jaybridge Robotics, John Deere, Kinze Manufacturing, Kuka, KumoTek, Kyoto University, Lely, LemnaTec Phenomics, Millennial Net, Japan: National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, Ossian Agro Automation / Nano Ganesh, Parrot/senseFly, Precise Path Robotics, Robotic Harvesting, SAGA - Swarm Robotics for Agricultural Applications, Sentera, Sicily Tractor Harvesting, Shibuya Seiki, Spread, Sustainable Harvest, Tetrelaval, DeLaval Sustainable Dairy Farming, Trimble, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, University of California, Davis, Vision Robotics, Wall-Ye V.I.N. Robot, Yamaha and Yaskawa.

