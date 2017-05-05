SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Kicks-off in London Next Week With the Launch of Genorocity.com at the RBTE Show the 8th & 9th of May 2017, Booth 0051 at the Olympia Center

NEW YORK, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today the company announced the kick-off for the Genorocity.com platform which will be showcased at the RBTE event in London, UK. Until recently, the company has been working with media agencies on several soft launches both in the US & Canada. The Genorocity.com platform is a community technology for SME & Large Merchants, a powerful Web & Mobile platform enabling merchants with the ability to Create, Issue, Activate, Redeem Digital offers all with real-time analytics and incentive solutions built-in for the most popular social-media technologies. Visit booth #0051 on site at the Olympia Convention Center May 8th & 9th 2017.

CEO Massimo Barone stated "We are excited about the kick-off of Genorocity.com next week and what better event than the Retail Business Technology Expo!; the RBTE show brings the best of Europe's & the UK's Retailers & Financial Institutions under one roof for one major event. We have a great deal to offer all bundled in one platform that makes it easy for SME & Large Retailers. We believe in real-time engagement & redemption for the customer, an issue retailers have been challenged with."

About RBTE - Retail Business Technology Expo! May 8-9, 2017, London Olympia.

RBTE is the must attend event for retail and hospitality organizations looking for the right tools, solutions, innovations and advice on how to best run their business. Over 17,000 visitors are expected to attend RBTE and the co-located Retail Design Expo and Retail Digital Signage Expo are looking for inspiration, innovation, new ideas and new suppliers - all in the quest to win new customers, retain existing ones and increase sales. With a floorplan exceeding those of other years to date, all solutions are covered for you at RBTE 2017. In addition to 370+ suppliers on site, there is an outstanding FREE conference program featuring leading independent expert speakers in over 60 sessions, covering the full customer experience from Omni-channel solutions, payments, loyalty, supply chain, loss prevention, eCommerce, RFID and analytics. There are also numerous networking opportunities, innovation trail and awards and many more features. Make sure you are part of this world class event.

http://www.retailbusinesstechnologyexpo.com/

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) is a Fintech advisory Co & solutions provider to the payments industry, delivering cloud-based EMV Host Acquiring & Issuing solutions to banks, telecoms and enterprise customers. In addition, the company's in-house lab offers customers proprietary software solutions including Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the Retail & Events industry, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Deposit Check solution for X9 clearing and VelocityMWallet.com, a transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions & processing. For more information, go to http://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com.

Come see us at the Olympia Convention Center in London, UK May 8th & 9th 2017 Booth #0051

http://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com, +1-844-THE-PAYMENT, news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com