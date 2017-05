ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of IBM (IBM) continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. IBM is currently down by 2.7 percent after hitting a six-month intraday low.



The initial decline by IBM came after billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC he has sold about a third of his shares in the company.



