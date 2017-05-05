Spain must pay €120 million for cuts to compensation for concentrating solar power (CSP) plants as ordered by the World Bank's ICSID, where many other cases for investors in solar PV and other renewable energy projects are pending.

Spain has lost its first international court case regarding cuts to renewable energy payments.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has given a ruling partially in favor of Eiser Infrastructure Ltd., Solar Energy Luxembourg, which invested in thee CSP plants, and ordered the Spanish state to pay €128 million plus interest, according to a press release by the Minister of Energy.

After this ruling was made known, the Spanish National Association of Solar Energy Producers (ANPIER) complained regarding compensation for Spanish PV investors. Neither Spain's ...

