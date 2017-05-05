SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY) (ImageWare), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to provide a corporate update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the call.

ImageWare Chairman and CEO Jim Miller and CFO Wayne Wetherell will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-741-4244

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-4772

Conference ID: 3531599

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of ImageWare's website at www.iwsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 10, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 3531599

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, mobile clients, and desktop devices.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more. All can be combined with or used as replacements of authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit http://iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

