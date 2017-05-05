

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - HBO, the cable network owned by Time Warner Inc. (TWX), is planning to make four different spin-offs for the popular TV series Game Of Thrones.



Game of Thrones, one of the most popular TV series of recent times, is based on George R. R. Martin's fantasy epic 'A Song of Ice and Fire.' The season 6 finale of Game of Thrones was the series' most-watched episode that was watched by nearly 8.9 million viewers. The seventh season of the series is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2017, and will conclude with its eighth season in 2018.



'There is no set timetable for these projects,' HBO said. 'We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.'



According to reports, HBO has asked writers Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Carly Wray and Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland to develop with Thrones author on developing a new plot.



