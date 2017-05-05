Packaging manufacturers and food vendors are increasingly turning to the practice of lightweighting in order to save on shipping costs and lower their overall expenses. This can also reduce their carbon footprint, which is a growing concern for organizations around the world.

In the blog, SpendEdge observes that "In terms of beverage procurement, the current focus is on making bottles lighter and reducing cap size. Recycling centers are generally not equipped to deal with beverage caps, so smaller caps mean less waste (and, in a small way, less weight)."

However, "lightweighting can still end up at odds with sustainability. Lightweight packaging materials are often not recyclable, or at least the cheaper ones aren't. These products are often multi-compositional and simply end up in a landfill, unlike heavier materials such as glass."

Many organizations are currently working to develop packaging solutions that are both lightweight and environmentally friendly. As new innovations are made, lightweighting in the food and beverage industry will become easier to implement, reducing both costs and pollution.

