5 May 2017 Announcement No. 11



Notification of major shareholding In regard to the Danish Security Trading Act §29 NKT A/S has been informed that Ferd AS has acquired shares in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.



Ferd AS' total shareholding has increased to 1,364,894 shares corresponding to 5.0% of the share capital of NKT A/S.



Contact Michael Nass Nielsen Head of Investor Relations Tel: +45 2494 1654



