Global Market for Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles to 2025 - Research and Markets

The properties of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles (also referred to as nanopowders or nanocrystals) display enhanced electrical, optical, magnetic and chemical properties from the bulk material of which they are made. Advances largely depend on the ability to synthesize nanoparticles of various materials, sizes, and shapes, as well as to efficiently assemble them into complex architectures. Most manufactured nanomaterials are available with varying shapes, sizes, composition, surface coatings and surface morphology.They offer a range of functionalities that are desirable in a number of sectors such as anti-bacterialism, anti-corrosion, easy-clean, thermal barrier, protective and UV-absorbent and combinations thereof.

Their use will increase greatly in the next decade as they are manufactured in hundreds of thousands of tons for use in a diverse range of products in markets. These include consumer electronics, automobiles, paints and coatings, aerospace, sporting goods, household cleaning, construction and medicine.

Report Contents Include:

- Global production volumes of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, tons, to 2025, conservative and optimistic estimates

- Historical production volume data

- Consumption of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, by region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)

- Consumption of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, by end user market

- Applications of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles-High volume applications, low volume applications and novel applications

- Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles price per kilogram, price per ton and estimated production totals

- Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles producer profiles including products, prices and contact details

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Nanoparticles Market Rating System

3 Introduction

3.1 Properties Of Nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization

4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 REACH

4.1.2 Biocidal Products Regulation

4.1.3 National nanomaterials registers

4.1.4 Cosmetics regulation

4.1.5 Food safety

4.2 United States

4.2.1 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

4.3 Asia

5 Patenting

6 The Global Market For Metal And Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

6.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

6.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

6.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

6.4 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

6.5 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

6.6 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

6.7 Gold Nanoparticles

6.8 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

6.9 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles

6.10 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles

6.11 Nanosilver

6.12 Nickel Nanoparticles

6.13 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

6.14 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

6.15 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

6.16 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles

6.17 Other Nanomaterials



