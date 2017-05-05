Technavio market research analysts forecast the global hypercalcemia treatment marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global hypercalcemia treatment market from 2017-2021.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global hypercalcemia treatment marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists bisphosphonates, glucocorticoids, and calcimimetic agents as the three major product segments.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research, "The global hypercalcemia treatment market is expected to benefit from the growing incidence of chronic conditions that cause spasticity and spasms. This has driven vendors to conduct R&D, to develop drugs which will help to drive market growth."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market:

Expanding label indications

High unmet needs

Increasing surgical procedures

Expanding label indications

As the market is dominated by generic products, label extensions will provide more opportunities for revenue generation. This is expected to propel market growth substantially. Vendors are also increasingly focusing on developing drugs for segments such as parathyroidism and chronic kidney disease (CKD). For instance, in 2016, OPKO Health received approval from the US FDA for Rayaldee (extended-release capsules) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in adults with CKD and serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D. Similarly, in September 2015, Rockwell Medical Launched Calcitriol in the US for the treatment of iron replacement, SHPT, and hemodialysis.

"The increase in label indications will expand the scope of hypercalcemia treatment, thereby driving the market growth," says Sapna.

High unmet needs

The high unmet needs associated with the disease have driven vendors to conduct R&D, which has fueled the pipeline, particularly for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism. For instance, the symptoms of hyperparathyroidism are wide and their severity is difficult to evaluate. Therefore, vendors are increasingly focusing on developing effective drugs for the treatment of muscle spasticity. For instance, Kyowa Hakko Kirin is developing KHK7580 for the treatment of SHPT. This drug is currently in phase III and is expected to receive approval during the forecast period. Also, AbbVie is developing Paricalcitol, which is currently in phase III. It is a novel orally small molecule compound that is for pediatric subjects between the ages of 10 to 16 years to treat SHPT. This drug is also expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period and will contribute substantially to the market growth in the future.

Increasing surgical procedures

Surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements will increase the risk of hypercalcemia. Bone-related surgeries often destroy bone or related tissue, resulting in the release of extra calcium into the blood. The factual data sets released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that the number of joint replacement surgeries in the US are increasing each year, which are resulting in hypercalcemia. For instance, according to a CDC 2015 report, around 719,000 knee replacement surgeries and 332,000 hip replacement surgeries are performed in the US every year. This suggests an increase in demand for hypercalcemia treatment, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

