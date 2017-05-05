InspireMD, Inc.: InspireMD Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NSPR) (NYSE MKT: NSPR.WS) ("InspireMD" or the "Company"), a leader in embolic prevention systems (EPS) / thrombus management technologies and neurovascular devices, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other meaningful developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 866-682-6100 for U.S. callers or +1 862-255-5401 for international callers, or on the Company's Investor Relations section of the website: http://www.inspiremd.com/en/investors/investor-relations/.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through midnight May 24, 2017, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 10378.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ technology to make its products the industry standard for embolic protection and to provide a superior solution to the key clinical issues of current stenting in patients with a high risk of distal embolization, no reflow and major adverse cardiac events.

InspireMD intends to pursue applications of this MicroNet technology in coronary, carotid (CGuard™), neurovascular, and peripheral artery procedures. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

