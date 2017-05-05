TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) released today the final voting results of its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 5, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. The following matters were voted on:

1. Election of Directors

The following five nominees were appointed as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results were as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- J. Peter Gordon 53,533,359 99.96% 21,057 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------- David J. Nowak 53,533,338 99.96% 21,078 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------- John W. Jentz 53,535,505 99.96% 18,911 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dean R. Chambers 53,537,725 99.97% 16,691 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------- Gregory P. Fauquier 53,536,694 99.97% 17,722 0.03% ----------------------------------------------------------------

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

------------------------------------------- Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ------------------------------------------- 53,907,236 99.90% 56,625 0.10% -------------------------------------------

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the AGM will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities shortly.

About North American Palladium

NAP is an established precious metals producer that has been operating its Lac des Iles mine ("LDI") located in Ontario, Canada since 1993. LDI is one of only two primary producers of palladium in the world, offering investors exposure to palladium. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol PDL and on the OTC Pink under the symbol PALDF.

