

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn suggested Friday the administration will take a more inclusive approach to crafting a tax reform bill.



In an interview with Fox Business, Cohn suggested that the approach will make it easier to pass tax reform than the healthcare bill.



'We're just starting down the path of taxes. And unlike healthcare, we are out talking to all the groups that are gonna be interested in our tax plan,' said Cohn, the Director of the National Economic Council.



Cohn said he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin started meeting with 'conservative thought leaders' the day after President Donald Trump unveiled his tax reform plan.



'We're continuously going out and meeting with groups,' Cohn said. 'We're gonna meet with industry groups. We're gonna literally travel around and make sure we understand everyone's concerns with taxes upfront.'



Cohn argued that the issues raised will be dealt with by the time a bill is drafted, making it substantially easier to get approval from Congress.



The more inclusive approach to tax reform comes after Republican leaders were forced to withdraw their original healthcare bill in March amid opposition from conservative lawmakers and groups.



The House passed a healthcare bill on Thursday after revising the legislation in order to win the support of conservatives.



