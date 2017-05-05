According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global intravenous iron drugs marketis projected to grow to USD 2,206.11 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Intravenous (IV) iron drugs are administered via intravenous access to quickly restore iron in the blood stream using a small tube. The growing demand for non-dextran intravenous iron drugs due to their ability to deliver larger doses of iron in shorter durations is a key driver of the market.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global intravenous iron drugs market into the following segments:

Ferric carboxymaltose

Sucrose

Dextran

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global intravenous iron drugs market are discussed below:

Ferric carboxymaltose

"The ferric carboxymaltose segment occupied a majority 42% of the global market in 2016. The segment's dominance is expected to continue, driven by their safety, efficacy profile, and ability to rapidly replenish iron stores in the bodysays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research.

Ferric carboxymaltose is a new parenteral dextran-free drug used to treat iron deficiency and the first of the new drugs approved for rapid and high-dose replacement of depleted iron stores. It can be safely administered in higher doses compared to other conventional drugs, which makes it extremely useful in emergency situations.

Sucrose

The intravenous iron drugs market by sucrose is expected to be worth USD 502.15 million by 2021. Sucrose is mainly used for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in individuals with chronic kidney disease. It is one of the oldest IV iron drugs and replenishes body iron stores effectively. Galenica and Sanofi are some of the key players that offer intravenous sucrose iron solutions. The increasing popularity of sucrose to treat anemia in emerging economies will benefit the growth of the market segment through the forecast period.

Dextran

"High molecular weight dextran is one of the very first approved intravenous iron drugs used for the treatment of iron deficiency. The popular dextran drugs include Allergan's INFeD, Pharmacosmos' CosmoFer, and Daiichi Sankyo's DEXIronsays Sapna.

Low-molecular-weight dextran products are the least expensive intravenous iron drugs and can be administered in a single, large dose. This market segment has reached saturation, and its growth is expected to stabilize through the forecast period owing to the advent of alternative novel drugs with better safety and efficacy profiles.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Galenica

Pharmacosmos

