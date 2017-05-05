Saudi Arabia $23 Billion Mutual Fund Market Opportunity Outlook 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Opportunity Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Opportunity Outlook 2022 report highlights the current transformation in the mutual fund market in Saudi Arabia. The total assets under management by fund managers in Saudi Arabia are valued at more than US$ 23 Billion. Majority of the funds have been invested in domestic assets valued at US$ 19 Billion and foreign investments accounts for close to US$ 4 Billion.



This report gives comprehensive insight on the mutual fund assets allocation by fund type, open & close ended schemes, number of subscribers and operational schemes, open & closed ended funds, Sharia Funds and the current regulatory landscape in the Saudi Arabia.

The concept of mutual fund was first familiarized in Saudi financial industry by National Commercial Bank in 1979 through its open-ended Al-Ahli Short Term Dollar Fund. The program was aimed at smaller investors, particularly small workers and thus, experienced a fast success due to lesser service charge, easy entry and improvement. Over the years, the public interest in the investment policy has risen to a great extent.

History has shown a changing trend of mutual fund market in Saudi finance industry. Saudi investors moved out of mutual fund market segment to try direct investing in the stock market during 2006. However, they reverted back to the mutual funds in very next year. The reasons behind this switch is considered to be high rise in Saudi share prices as compared to international equity market, rising demand of Islamic funds and growing number of expertise for independent management over time amongst Saudi banks. History also narrates the demand of pension by small workers whether in private or government sector in early times but presently, increasing number of Saudis are willing to invest in these funds for their retirement hedging.

Saudi Arabia mutual fund market has shown a tremendous rise in the market potential and financial benefits to its citizens. The kingdom has experienced significant changes in the total number of mutual fund programs and thus, the industry has evolved as a secure financial investment option. In 2016, Saudi accounts for more than 270 mutual funds managed by more than 40 fund managers. More than 60% of the mutual funds schemes operating in Saudi Arabia are Sharia compliant.

The growth of mutual funds in Saudi Arabia has been impressive over a short period of time. Initially, the focus was on private bank investors, but later all Saudi banks started paying attention to other sectors as well including middle income and top-tier expatriates. Soon, competition amongst banks has become more serious and started developing in-house expertise for managing funds whereas, other started strategic alliances with international investment agents for designing new investment programs for domestic clients.

The prominent Islamic institutions have also started to widen their coverage across financial instruments to serve the more sophisticated and ethical approach to investment programs for the citizens of the state. In addition to financial deposits and basic savings and current accounts, Islamic institutions implemented several investment schemes which are targeted to manage the savings of the citizens related to the Sharia law.



Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Opportunity Outlook 2022 Report Highlights:



Financial Sector & Mutual Fund Market Overview

Mutual Fund Program & Managers

Mutual Fund Asset Allocation

Saudi Arabia : Special Purpose Vehicles

: Special Purpose Vehicles Bonds Market: Sukuks vs. Conventional Bonds

Mutual Fund Market Regulatory Authorities

Mutual Fund Market Future Forecasts

Mutual Fund Market Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered:

1. Saudi Arabia Financial Sector Overview

2. Saudi Arabia Stock Market & Exchange Overview

3. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Overview

4. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Program & Managers

5. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Asset Allocation

6. Why Sharia Compliant Funds are Preferred?

6.1 Favorable Factors

6.2 Sharia Funds in Saudi Market

7. Saudi Arabia: Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)

8. Saudi Arabia Bonds Market: Sukuks vs. Conventional Bonds

9. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Regulatory Authorities

10. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Dynamics

11. Challenges Faced by Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market

12. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Future Forecasts

13. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Policy Framework

14. Saudi Arabia Mutual Fund Market Competitive Landscape



ALBILAD Investment

Al Rajhi Capital

Alawwal Capital Company

Alinma Investment Company

Alistithmar for Financial Securities & Brokerage

Aljazira Capital

Arab National Investment Company

HSBC Saudi Arabia Limited

Jadwa Investment

KSB Capital Group

NCB Capital Company

Riyad Capital Company

Samba Capital & Investment Co.

Saudi Fransi Capital

Saudi Hollandi Capital

