BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by Uni-Select at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday in Boucherville, Quebec including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld -------------------------------------------------------- # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Henry Buckley 28,495,020 92.97 2,154,393 7.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michelle Cormier 30,183,656 98.48 465,757 1.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andre Courville 27,082,962 88.36 3,566,451 11.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patricia Curadeau- Grou 30,198,642 98.53 450,771 1.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeffrey I. Hall 30,200,852 98.54 448,561 1.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard L. Keister 30,389,971 99.15 259,442 0.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Molenaar 30,635,816 99.96 13,597 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard G. Roy 30,547,102 99.67 102,311 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dennis M. Welvaert 26,591,566 86.76 4,057,847 13.24 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

Contacts:

Uni-Select Inc.

Eric Bussieres

Chief Financial Officer

450 641-6958

investorrelations@uniselect.com



