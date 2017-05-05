sprite-preloader
Samstag, 06.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,071 Euro		-0,441
-1,55 %
WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,244
28,358
05.05.
28,145
28,513
05.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB1,826-1,51 %
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD28,071-1,55 %