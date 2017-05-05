Technavio's latest report on the global narcotics scanner marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert from Technavio, specializing in research on IT security research, says, "Narcotics scanners provide complete scans of vehicles with minimal impact on them. These devices yield high-resolution and full-color images of the scanned substance or object. They also detect threats on the government, law enforcement bodies, and military regardless of the operational environment or presence of any other substance

The deployment of narcotics scanners is essential to curb the increasing unauthorized transportation of narcotics between different locations and countries. Narcotics scanners protect country borders from the unauthorized movement of these drugs. The demand for narcotics scanners is high because they help to reduce and stop illegal immigration of individuals carrying drugs and drug trade. This protects the prosperity of a nation. Narcotics scanners detect raw drugs, such as powders, tablets, rocks, crystals, and pastes, in a single swipe directly from any surface.

The top three emerging trends driving the global narcotics scanner marketaccording to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Emergence of dual sensor technology

Narcotics scanners are intended to measure certain signals from substances or chemicals. The market vendors are trying to increase the value of narcotics scanners by adding additional sensors that enable the detector to identify more than one signal.

"The user-friendliness of the products is emerging as a new trend in the market. This is because these products should be easily used by the untrained employees at the checkpoint. The dual-sensor technology and the user-friendliness of the products are enhancing the value to the narcotics scanners," according to Amrita.

Integrated explosives, chemical warfare agents, and narcotics trace detectors

Narcotics scanners are used by industries such as aviation, defense, cargo, and law enforcement. They also use several other screenings and scanning equipment such as explosive detectors, metal detectors, millimeter wave scanners, and backscatters. The screening systems earlier were limited to manual screening and individual security inspection products.

Vendors are integrating these traditional security screening and scanning products with the narcotics scanners. This helps to enhance the level of security and simplify the inspection process for officials. These advantages are expected to increase the adoption of integrated scanning systems and solutions.

Improved detection quality of narcotics scanners

The quality of detection and sensitivity of the detectors play a vital role in the demand for narcotics scanning devices. Manufacturers are trying to improve the quality of the narcotics scanners by increasing their application in the areas of chemicals, radiation, biological substances, explosives, cargo and vehicle inspection, baggage and parcel inspection, hold baggage screening, people screening, trace detection, and radiation detection.

Narcotics scanning devices are also being enhanced for fast result delivery, accuracy, and consistent explosive detection capabilities for various applications such as combat, physical security, and anti-terrorism operations.

The key vendors are as follows:

FLIR Systems

OSI Systems

Safran

Smiths

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

