The DuraGraft CABG European registry is a prospective, multi-center, observational study to document clinical use of DuraGraft and associated outcomes of patients whose vascular grafts are treated with DuraGraft.

Somahlution, a global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant and other surgical indications, announces today the Medical University of Vienna has started participation to evaluate the company's flagship product DuraGraft®, a vascular graft treatment that significantly improves long-term clinical outcomes following Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery.

The first patient enrolled was by the site's lead investigator, Prof. Sigrid Sandner "We are excited to have a graft treatment that addresses critical aspects for ex-vivo graft support. We have been aware of the limitations of vein grafts and the previous standard of care tissue preservation fluids; however we have not had an approved, easy to use product like DuraGraft available until now."

The Medical University of Vienna is one of the largest medical training institutes in Europe and is included among the most important cutting-edge research institutes in the world. Patients undergoing CABG only or CABG plus Valve surgery will be consented to participate in this Registry. For these patients, baseline clinical and angiographic characteristics, as well as certain procedural and post-op clinical events will be recorded. Clinical outcomes will be assessed post CABG through hospitalization, at 30 days, and annually up to 5 years.

DuraGraft is the first commercial product based on the GALA technology platform licensed by Somahlution from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. DuraGraft is a specially formulated vascular graft treatment to maintain structural and functional integrity of the vascular graft. DuraGraft maintains normal graft function and improves clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications of graft failure. DuraGraft is CE Marked in Europe and available in other global markets for CABG and peripheral bypass indications, and is not yet commercially available in the U.S.

Somahlution is a global leader in the development of products to reduce the burden of ischemia reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant and other surgical indications. The company's flagship product, DuraGraft, is a vascular graft treatment that improves clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with graft failure. DuraGraft enhances CABG outcomes by significantly reducing major cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction.

