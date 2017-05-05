Cormedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. to Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE MKT: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, announced today that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

CorMedix CEO, Khoso Baluch, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss recent corporate developments and financial results.

Dial-In (Toll Free): 877-407-9124

International Dial-In: 201-689-8584

The live audio webcast will be accessible via the Events section of the CorMedix website.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until 11:59 p.m. on May 17, 2017.

Replay Number: 877-481-4010

Replay International: 919-882-2331

Conference ID: 10381

About CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease. The Company is focused on developing its lead product, Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. The Company is planning to conduct its second Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with cancer receiving IV parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy and hydration via a chronic central venous catheter, subject to sufficient resources. If successful, the two pivotal studies may be submitted to the FDA for potential approval for both patient populations. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and for up to 10 years of market exclusivity upon U.S. approval. It is already a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

