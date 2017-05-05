

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged lower Friday, extending weekly losses after a strong U.S. jobs report raised the likelihood of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.



The U.S. generated 211,000 new jobs in April, rebounding from a disappointing March. Economists had predicted a 185,000 increase in nonfarm jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.4% from 4.5%, the lowest since 2007.



The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates in June, after standing pat on monetary policy earlier in the week.



June gold fell $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,226.90/oz, the lowest in seven weeks. Gold was down about 3.3% this week, part of a widespread drop in commodities.



