Research and Markets - Global Proton Therapy Market - Forecast to 2022 - Key Vendors are Elektra, IBA & Varian Medical Systems

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (12 Countries Market Data), Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers, Reimbursement Policies" report to their offering.

Global Proton Therapy Market potential is more than US$ 50 Billion in 2016. The proton therapy market is expected to grow with double digit CAGR in future. United States dominates the Proton Therapy Market globally, but it is losing its proton therapy market share year on year. Japan has the second highest proton therapy market share worldwide, but its proton therapy market is increasing year on year.

Europe proton therapy market possesses a potential of more than US$ 10 Billion. In the case of Europe, France used to have the biggest proton therapy market share for the year 2009. But by the end of year 2012, Germany dethroned France from its peak place and took its spot. However as per our research United Kingdom proton therapy market will remove Germany proton therapy market form top position in future. Russia will be the one country which will be interesting to watch as it will increase its market share thrice in a span of 4 years.

Asia proton therapy market is forecasted to grow with 18 percent CAGR. Proton therapy market is dominated by Japan, but China proton therapy market share is rising rapidly. Korea is also increasing its proton therapy market year on year.

Globally close to 60 proton therapy centers were operational in 2016 and slightly less than 50 proton therapy centers is likely come in near future. Rising cancer incidence worldwide is the major key driver to boost proton therapy market.

