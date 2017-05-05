

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has opened its Frappuccino Happy Hour from Friday through May 14, Sunday.



The coffee retailer will be offering customers at stores in the U.S. and Canada Frappuccinos of all sizes and flavors at half-price between 3pm and 6pm local time.



The featured Frappuccinos for the summer are the Midnight Mint Mocha, made with extra-dark cocoa and mint sugar crystals, and the S'mores Frappuccino, made with marshmallow-infused whipped cream, vanilla, and graham cracker crumble.



Frappuccino Happy Hour is going to be a huge home run this year,' Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a call with investors last Thursday. 'We're going to bring at least one entirely new drink into Happy Hour this year that is going to be as good as Unicorn or better. And we've extended our hours this year on some other tactical things to really make sure that Happy Hour is set up for success.'



