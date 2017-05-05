

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch has revealed that records it obtained show that President Donald Trump's flights to his Mar-a-Lago resort for two weekends in February and March cost taxpayers $1,281,420.



Judicial Watch said it obtained the records from the Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.



The records show that the cost to operate Air Force One is $142,380 per hour and that Trump flew for a total of nine hours on the two trips to Mar-a-Lago.



'We're pleased the Air Force finally gave us some numbers for President Trump's travel,' said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. 'We're preparing to go to court to get a full accounting of President Trump's controversial trips.'



He added, 'Judicial Watch tracked some of the costs of President Obama's unnecessary travel and we're not closing up shop with a new administration.'



Judicial Watch said Obama family travel cost taxpayers approximately $97 million during the former president's eight years in office.



Trump was critical of the cost of Obama's travel before he became president but has defended his frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago since taking office.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX