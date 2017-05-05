India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market Outlook to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market Outlook to 2021 - Herbal Medicines and Herbal Skin Care Products to Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.
The report focuses on Alternative medicines, which includes AYUSH medicines and herbal products. Herbal products category includes the detail study about herbal hair care market, herbal skin care market, herbal oral care, herbal Chyawanprash, herbal balm and herbal digestives.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Present Market Dynamics
How India Alternative Medicines market is performing?
Role of Herbal Products in India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market
Future Potential of Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products in India
Trade Scenario for Herbal Products in India
Trends & Growth drivers
Recommendation for Future Prospect of the Market
2. Appendix
3. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market
3.1. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016
3.2. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market Segmentation, FY'2016
4. India Alternative Medicine Market
4.1. India Alternative Medicine Market Introduction
4.2. India Alternative Medicine Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016
4.3. Major Players Operating in Alternative Medicines Market
4.4. Ayurvedic Medicines Trade Scenario
5. India Herbal Hair Care Market
5.1. India Herbal Hair Care Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016
5.2. India Herbal Hair Care Market Segmentation, FY'2016
5.3. India Herbal Hair Shampoo Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016
5.4. India Herbal Hair Oil Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016
5.5. India Herbal Hair Care Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
6. India Herbal Skin care Market
6.1. India Herbal Skin Care Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016
6.2. India Herbal Skin Care market Segmentation, FY'2016
6.3. India Herbal Face Wash Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016
6.4. India Herbal Face Cream Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016
6.5. SWOT Analysis of Skin Care Industry
6.6. Market Share of Major Players in India Herbal Skin Care Market, FY'2016
6.7. Pricing Analysis of Major Herbal Hair Oil Products in India
6.8. Skin Cream Trade Scenario
6.9. Moisturizing Lotion Trade Scenario
6.10. India Herbal Skin Care Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
7. India Herbal Oral Care Market
7.1. India Herbal Oral Care Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016
7.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Herbal Oral Care Market, FY'2016
7.3. Pricing Analysis of Major Brands in India Herbal Oral Care Market
7.4. SWOT Analysis of Herbal Oral care Market in India
7.5. Toothpaste Trade Scenario
7.6. Toothpowder Trade Scenario
7.7. India Herbal Oral Care Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
8. India Herbal Balm Market
8.1. India Herbal Balm Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016
8.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Balm Market, FY'2016
8.3. India Herbal Balm Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
9. India Digestive Market
9.1. India Digestive Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016
9.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Herbal Digestives Market, FY'2016
9.3. India Herbal Digestive Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
10. India Chyawanprash Market
10.1. India Chyawanprash Market Size, FY'2010-FY'2016
10.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Chyawanprash Market, FY'2016
10.3. Pricing Analysis of Major Brands In India Chyawanprash Market
10.4. India Chyawanprash Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
11. Growth Drivers and Restraints in India Alternative & Herbal Products Market
12. SWOT Analysis of India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market
14. Company Profile of Major Players in India Alternative Medicines Market
14.1. Emami Limited
14.2. Dabur India Limited
14.3. Marico
14.4. Himalaya Drug company
14.5. Patanjali Ayurved Limited
14.6. Baidyanath Group
15. Government role in India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market
16. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021
16.1. By Segments (Herbal Products & Alternative Medicines), FY'2021
16.2. Cause and Effect Analysis For India Alternative Medicine and Herbal Products market
16.3. Analyst Recommendations
17. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market, 2010-2020
17.1. Government Spending on AYUSH System in India, FY'2011-FY'2021
17.2. Medical Tourism Industry in India, FY'2011-FY'2021
17.3. AYUSH Practitioners in India, FY'2011-FY'2021
17.4. Licensed Pharmacies under AYUSH in India, FY'2011-FY'2021
17.5. Health Expenditure in India, FY'2011-FY'2021
Companies Mentioned
- Baidyanath
- Dabur limited
- Emami limited
- Himalaya Drug Company
- Marico
- Patanjali
