India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market Outlook to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market Outlook to 2021 - Herbal Medicines and Herbal Skin Care Products to Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.

The report focuses on Alternative medicines, which includes AYUSH medicines and herbal products. Herbal products category includes the detail study about herbal hair care market, herbal skin care market, herbal oral care, herbal Chyawanprash, herbal balm and herbal digestives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Present Market Dynamics

How India Alternative Medicines market is performing?

Role of Herbal Products in India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market

Future Potential of Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products in India

Trade Scenario for Herbal Products in India

Trends & Growth drivers

Recommendation for Future Prospect of the Market

2. Appendix

3. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market

3.1. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

3.2. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market Segmentation, FY'2016

4. India Alternative Medicine Market

4.1. India Alternative Medicine Market Introduction

4.2. India Alternative Medicine Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016

4.3. Major Players Operating in Alternative Medicines Market

4.4. Ayurvedic Medicines Trade Scenario



5. India Herbal Hair Care Market

5.1. India Herbal Hair Care Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

5.2. India Herbal Hair Care Market Segmentation, FY'2016

5.3. India Herbal Hair Shampoo Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016

5.4. India Herbal Hair Oil Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

5.5. India Herbal Hair Care Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

6. India Herbal Skin care Market

6.1. India Herbal Skin Care Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016

6.2. India Herbal Skin Care market Segmentation, FY'2016

6.3. India Herbal Face Wash Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

6.4. India Herbal Face Cream Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

6.5. SWOT Analysis of Skin Care Industry

6.6. Market Share of Major Players in India Herbal Skin Care Market, FY'2016

6.7. Pricing Analysis of Major Herbal Hair Oil Products in India

6.8. Skin Cream Trade Scenario

6.9. Moisturizing Lotion Trade Scenario

6.10. India Herbal Skin Care Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

7. India Herbal Oral Care Market

7.1. India Herbal Oral Care Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

7.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Herbal Oral Care Market, FY'2016

7.3. Pricing Analysis of Major Brands in India Herbal Oral Care Market

7.4. SWOT Analysis of Herbal Oral care Market in India

7.5. Toothpaste Trade Scenario

7.6. Toothpowder Trade Scenario

7.7. India Herbal Oral Care Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

8. India Herbal Balm Market

8.1. India Herbal Balm Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016

8.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Balm Market, FY'2016

8.3. India Herbal Balm Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

9. India Digestive Market

9.1. India Digestive Market Size by Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016

9.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Herbal Digestives Market, FY'2016

9.3. India Herbal Digestive Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

10. India Chyawanprash Market

10.1. India Chyawanprash Market Size, FY'2010-FY'2016

10.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Chyawanprash Market, FY'2016

10.3. Pricing Analysis of Major Brands In India Chyawanprash Market

10.4. India Chyawanprash Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

11. Growth Drivers and Restraints in India Alternative & Herbal Products Market

12. SWOT Analysis of India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market

14. Company Profile of Major Players in India Alternative Medicines Market

14.1. Emami Limited

14.2. Dabur India Limited

14.3. Marico

14.4. Himalaya Drug company

14.5. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

14.6. Baidyanath Group

15. Government role in India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market

16. India Alternative Medicine & Herbal Products Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

16.1. By Segments (Herbal Products & Alternative Medicines), FY'2021

16.2. Cause and Effect Analysis For India Alternative Medicine and Herbal Products market

16.3. Analyst Recommendations

17. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting India Alternative Medicines & Herbal Products Market, 2010-2020

17.1. Government Spending on AYUSH System in India, FY'2011-FY'2021

17.2. Medical Tourism Industry in India, FY'2011-FY'2021

17.3. AYUSH Practitioners in India, FY'2011-FY'2021

17.4. Licensed Pharmacies under AYUSH in India, FY'2011-FY'2021

17.5. Health Expenditure in India, FY'2011-FY'2021

Companies Mentioned

- Baidyanath

- Dabur limited

- Emami limited

- Himalaya Drug Company

- Marico

- Patanjali

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qv78zc/india_alternative

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716