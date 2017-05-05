Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by an Increase in Construction Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global supplementary cementitious materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of fly ash and other SCMs. Ferrous slag and fly ash are the two major SCMs used in concrete. There has been an increase in demand of ternary blends, with both ferrous slag and fly ash. From a technical perspective, this brings out some of the disadvantages of using just one additive. India and China have built many coal-fired power plants and are producing a large amount of fly ash.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in construction activities. The global construction industry is expected to grow to $12 trillion during the forecast period, globally. APAC has some of the world's major emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Apart from these countries, Malaysia and Vietnam have considerable potential, while Singapore is one of the leading markets in terms of infrastructure quality. These emerging markets compete in the development of high-quality infrastructure.



Key vendors



CEMEX

Ferroglobe

LafargeHolcim

SCB International

Urban Mining Northeast

HeidelbergCement

Other prominent vendors



Advanced Cement Technologies (ACT)

Bharathi Cement

CR Minerals

Elkem

Norchem

RW silicium

Stein

VHSC

Vitro Minerals

Wagners

