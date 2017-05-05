Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by an Increase in Construction Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global supplementary cementitious materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of fly ash and other SCMs. Ferrous slag and fly ash are the two major SCMs used in concrete. There has been an increase in demand of ternary blends, with both ferrous slag and fly ash. From a technical perspective, this brings out some of the disadvantages of using just one additive. India and China have built many coal-fired power plants and are producing a large amount of fly ash.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in construction activities. The global construction industry is expected to grow to $12 trillion during the forecast period, globally. APAC has some of the world's major emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Apart from these countries, Malaysia and Vietnam have considerable potential, while Singapore is one of the leading markets in terms of infrastructure quality. These emerging markets compete in the development of high-quality infrastructure.
Key vendors
- CEMEX
- Ferroglobe
- LafargeHolcim
- SCB International
- Urban Mining Northeast
- HeidelbergCement
Other prominent vendors
- Advanced Cement Technologies (ACT)
- Bharathi Cement
- CR Minerals
- Elkem
- Norchem
- RW silicium
- Stein
- VHSC
- Vitro Minerals
- Wagners
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g8vz64/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716