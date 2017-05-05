

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures steadied Friday after plunging to their lowest of the year, as bargain hunters swooped in the halt the decline.



News that Saudi oil export loadings fell by more than 670,000 barrels a day in April prompted some buying interest by mid-day.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 60 cents at $46.12 a barrel, having dropped below $45 earlier in the session.



U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a 16th week in a row, Baker Hughes said today.



Traders also reacted an upbeat U.S. jobs report.



The U.S. generated 211,000 new jobs in April, rebounding from a disappointing March. Economists had predicted a 185,000 increase in nonfarm jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.4% from 4.5%, the lowest since 2007.



The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates in June, after standing pat on monetary policy earlier in the week.



