

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After the House voted to approve a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Cook Political Report shifted its ratings on twenty Republican Congressional districts in the 2018 midterm elections.



The ratings changes all reflect enhanced opportunities for Democrats, although Cook noted the 18 months before the elections is an eternity in politics.



The non-partisan election analyst changed the ratings for the districts represented by Reps. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., Steve Knight, R-Calf., and Jason Lewis, R-Minn., to 'toss up' from 'lean Republican.'



Eleven districts were shifted to 'lean Republican' from 'likely Republican,' while another six districts were shifted to 'likely Republican' from 'solid Republican.'



David Wasserman, House Editor for the Cook Political Report, said, 'For several dozen Republicans, adding support for the AHCA to their voting record is an unequivocal political risk.'



'And, several of the 20 Republicans who voted against AHCA could end up being blamed anyway,' he added.



Democrats have already indicated they plan to use the votes on the healthcare bill against Republicans, as they claim the legislation will cause millions of Americans to lose their health coverage.



