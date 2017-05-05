CellaVision AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ) held on May 5, 2017

CellaVision AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, 5 May 2017, in Lund. The meeting resolved upon the following:

Payment of dividend in the amount of SEK 1,50 per share with 9 May 2017 as record date, meaning that payment is expected to be made on 12 May 2017.

Discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO.

Re-election of Anna Malm Bernsten, Christer Fåhraeus, Åsa Hedin, Roger Johanson, Torbjörn Kronander, Sören Mellstig and Niklas Prager as members of the Board of Directors. Re-election of Sören Mellstig as a new member of the Board of Directors. Re-election of the auditor.

Resolution on remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the auditor.

CEO Zlatko Rihter's address to the meeting is available at the Investor pages at CellaVision's website.

For more information, please contact:

Zlatko Rihter, CEO, CellaVision AB.

Phone: +46 733 62 11 06, e-mail: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com (mailto:zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com)



About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the mother company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, Japan, China, Dubai, South Korea, Australia, France and Germany. In 2016 sales were SEK 265 million and sales continue to increase, with a growth target of at least 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Small Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

The information in this press release comprises such information as CellaVision AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was released for public disclosure on May 5, 2017 at 21:30 CET.

