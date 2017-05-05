Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal soldier monitoring systems market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005576/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global soldier monitoring system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global soldier monitoring system market is conceptually in the infancy stage. Yet, many vendors support the growth of the global market and individually compete to augment their respective market shares. The major vendors aggregately sustain a significant share of the total market. This reflects that a strong and sturdy competition resides among the major vendors for securing key contracts from defense and law enforcement agencies.

"As the operators are rapidly shifting toward integrated C4ISR architecture, which envisages the deployment of systems and equipment that can be remotely tracked and operated in some cases. Therefore, there is a greater importance of investing significantly in developing systems and equipment that can facilitate the concept of integrated C4ISR architecture. This has obligated companies with greater technical capabilities and financial resources to invest significantly in delivering future soldier systems," says Moutushi Saha, lead construction analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that the growth of vendors depends on factors such as market conditions, government support, and industry development. Therefore, vendors must enhance their geographical presence while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth. Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioheavy industrymarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Arralis

Arralis designs, develops, and manufactures high-frequency semiconductor chips that are used by the aerospace and defense markets. In 2015, the company secured a contract from the UK MoD for the development of a GPS tracking device that can be fitted into the clothes/uniforms soldiers wear. This device is far more advanced than conventional GPS devices and will be able to access a broad array of satellites, including those operated and owned by the US and Russia.

Leidos

Leidos provides solutions and services for the defense, national security, health, and engineering markets in the across the globe. The company offers an integrated soldier monitoring system, SMS, which can ensure personal safety mechanism for soldiers participating in live training, operations, and other exercises.

Rheinmetall Defence

Rheinmetall Defence is a division of Rheinmetall that engages in the development and manufacture of products and solutions for the global defense forces covering areas, including mobility, management, reconnaissance, effectiveness, and protection. The company manufactures and markets a comprehensive array of command, control, and display systems for an infantry battalion.

Safran

The company, along with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace, defense, and security businesses across the globe. The company, through its Safran Electronics Defense division, offers soldier monitoring systems and associated equipment. One of the major products of the division is the FELIN soldier system, which the company primarily supplies to the infantry regiment of the French Army.

TT Electronics

The company provides engineered electronics that are used in various markets, including aerospace and defense, healthcare, oil and gas, and transportation. The company engages in the development and sales of wearable electronics systems and components for infantry battalions. These solutions augment a soldier's mobility, as they are lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-use systems. The company's soldier systems comprise of tablet personal digital assistants, push-to-talk headsets, personal and tactical radios, active hearing protection systems, and personal area networks.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Floor Covering Market Market Research Report 2015-2019

Global Handicrafts Market 2015-2019

Global Wood Coatings Market 2015-2019

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like IT hardware, cloud computing, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005576/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com