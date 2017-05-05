

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Baller Brand, Lavar Ball's company, has unveiled a signature shoe for his son Lonzo Ball, considered to be one of the top NBA draft pick of the year, with a ridiculous price tag of $495 a pair.



The ZO2 Prime was unveiled on Thursday and the company's website has started taking pre-orders. The company say that the shoes will ship by November 24. However, there is a warning for buyers as the company is not offering refunds or exchanges.



The black sneaker is touted as 'meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball.' The independent release of this shoe is said to be the first by a player still awaiting the draft.



The price of the shoes has created an outrage, with Shaquille O'Neal, former Lakers center and NBA Hall-of-Famer, tweeting to LaVar Ball, 'Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes.'



'Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER!' Lavar Ball had tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX