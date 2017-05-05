

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Friday announced it will add cargo services to its new operation at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport starting June 5.



The carrier begins passenger service one day before with flights between Chicago Midway and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.



'Companies around the country rely on Southwest's Relentlessly Reliable Cargo Team to get the job done,' said Matt Buckley, Vice President of Southwest's Cargo and Charters. 'Our Hospitality, Customer Service, and attention to detail are what set us apart from our competitors. We're looking forward to assisting businesses throughout the Cincinnati region with their shipping needs while also enabling shippers from across the country to reach this key business market.'



The carrier will offer its cargo services on its normally scheduled domestic flights through Wright Brothers Aero, Inc.



