Technavio analysts forecast the global trampoline marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global trampolinemarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market, with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Factors like increasing consumer demand for safe trampolines, the rising number of trampoline parks, and growing income levels have led to a significant rise in demand for trampolines globally. The growth in online retailing is another factor that has had considerable impact on the global trampoline market. Trampoline manufacturers organize several events to promote their products, which helps to increase sales of the equipment.

Technavio consumer and retail analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global trampolinemarket:

Popularity of trampolining as a sport

Trampolining was introduced in the 2000 Olympics at Sydney. The induction of the sport into the Olympic Games has brought much value to trampolining, as the Olympics is one of the most prestigious ways toward international identification for a sport or its organization. Trampolining has found considerable success in such international games because it involves high-flying exploits and acrobatics.

Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Gymnasts at the Olympics compete in four disciplines individual trampoline, synchronized trampoline, double-mini trampoline, and tumbling. This popularity of trampolining has also encouraged parents to involve their children in such activities, both at recreational as well as competitive levels

Focus on children's physical development

Parents are increasing their focus on children's development from a young age, and this factor, in turn, has led to a rise in the demand for outdoor sports equipment including trampolines. Outdoor recreational sports equipment enhances children's physical fitness.

"With children being increasingly addicted to computers, television shows, and smartphones these days, parents are increasingly looking at opportunities that allow their children to get involved in different physical activities," adds Brijesh.

Rise in online sales

E-retailing is the fastest-growing sector in the global retail market. The popular players in the global online retail market for freestanding playground equipment include Amazon and Walmart. The growing number of online websites offering a wide range of trampolines with additional features has increased the demand for these products, especially among working parents who seek easy accessibility and convenience.

Online retail channels also provide detailed information on products including quality, safety measures, and user guidance, which has also increased the demand for e-retailing among customers. For instance, tablets, given their large and more tangible interfaces as well as their frequent usage, typically through Wi-Fi connections, are suitable for purchasing children's products online and make the process far easier for parents.

Top vendors:

JumpSport

Pure Fun

Skywalker Holdings

Springfree

Stamina Products

UpperBounce

YJ Corporation

