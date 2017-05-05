CAMARILLO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Tickets for the 24th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival are on sale for $150 each and will remain on sale at that rate through Friday, June 2, 2017 or until tickets are sold out. The Festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at California State University Channel Islands and promises to be another great day of food, wines, brews, music and fun!

The Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival will feature more than 75 restaurants and 150 wines, brews, and beverages. Excellent live entertainment including Benise's Band of Gypsy's, an extensive silent auction, and the Yummie culinary competition will round out the exciting events of the day. The VIP Lounge, presented by Wells Fargo, will offer VIP guests access to special food and drink vendors including Plated Events by Chef Jason; the Anheuser Belgium Beer Garden offering Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; Tito's Handmade Vodka; and Twenty88 Restaurant & Bar. And the band Sound Effect will entertain the VIP crowd throughout the day.

Prior to the festival, the fabulous Yummie Top Chef dinner will take place on the evening of Friday, June 2, 2017, bringing together several of the region's top chefs -- all of whom are former Yummie culinary competition winners from previous Wine, Food & Brew Festivals -- to present an incomparable seven-course feast to more than 200 fortunate guests. This year's chefs include: Chef Alex Castillo of Twenty88 Restaurant & Bar; Chef Bernardo Rodriguez of Ojai Brewing Company; Chef Ernie Borjas of Waterfront Catering Co.; Chef Jason Collis of Plated Events; Alison Davis of Sugar Lab Bake Shop; Missy Drayton, owner of Missy's Cupcake Creations; Patty Brown, owner of Dottie's Sweet Delights; Chef Nic Manocchio of University Auxiliary Services at CSU Channel Islands; and Chef John Paolone of Café Firenze. Each of the dinner's courses will be specially paired with local winemakers' best selections. One course will feature the winning handcrafted ale from the "Best in Fest" brew competition taking place on Sunday, April 30.

Tickets to the Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival and tickets to the Yummie Top Chef Dinner can be purchased at www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com. If tickets are still available, the at-the-door General Admission ticket price will be $175 each. VIP tickets are also on sale for $250 each and will not be available for purchase at the door the day of the Festival. All proceeds from the Wine, Food & Brew Festival and the Yummie Top Chef Dinner support the therapeutic programs and services Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families provides to abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Volunteers are still needed for both events. To volunteer for either event, please contact Juliana Thiessen, Casa Pacifica's Development & Event Coordinator, at (805) 366-4014, email jthiessen@casapacifica.org, or sign up on the Festival website www.cpwinefoodbrew.com.

The Festival is also still welcoming sponsors and exhibitors! It's not too late to sign up and connect your name or business with this "Can't Miss" event! For more information, contact Juliana Thiessen or visit the Festival sponsor page.

Casa Pacifica encourages all Festival-goers to participate responsibly. Roundtrip reservations are available thru the Roadrunner Safe Ride Program by calling (805) 389-8196, or visiting http://www.rrshuttle.com/casapacificawinefestival.

About Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for abused, neglected, or at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The agency is the largest non-profit provider of children's mental health services in both counties and along with its campus-based programs administers a number of community-based programs which are designed with the intent to strengthen families and keep children in their homes. For more information about Casa Pacifica or to learn about its "Building New Foundations of Hope" Capital Campaign that is underway, please visit its website www.casapacifica.org or call the Development Department at (805) 445-7800.

Media Contact:

Valeria Velasco

310-405-0357

Valeria@MarketingMavenPR.com



