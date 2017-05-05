Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 4 May 2017, a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bpifrance Participations SA
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
27.61
Volume
220,545
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|
220,545 ordinary shares
€27.606 per ordinary share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|28 April 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bpifrance Participations SA
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
28.21
Volume
295,049
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|
295,049 ordinary shares
€28.209 per ordinary share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bpifrance Participations SA
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
28.44
Volume
133,658
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|
133,658 ordinary shares
€28.437 per ordinary share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|3 May 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bpifrance Participations SA
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume
28.48
287,871
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|
287,871 ordinary shares
€28.479 per ordinary share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|4 May 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005589/en/
Contacts:
TechnipFMC plc