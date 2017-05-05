Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 4 May 2017, a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 27.61 Volume 220,545 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price 220,545 ordinary shares €27.606 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 28 April 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 28.21 Volume 295,049 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price 295,049 ordinary shares €28.209 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 2 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 28.44 Volume 133,658 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price 133,658 ordinary shares €28.437 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 3 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 28.48 287,871 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price 287,871 ordinary shares €28.479 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 4 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

