Global FattyLiver Disease Market 2017: Rising Deal Volumes and Considerable Investment Opportunities in First-in-Class Product Development - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: Fatty Liver Disease - High Degree of First-in-Class Innovation, Dominated by Nuclear Receptor-Targeting NASH Products" drug pipelines to their offering.

The report "Frontier Pharma: Fatty Liver Disease - High Degree of First-in-Class Innovation, Dominated by Nuclear Receptor-Targeting NASH Products" helps to understand the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease pathogenesis, etiology, epidemiology, symptoms, co-morbidities and complications, and treatment options and algorithms.

The FLD pipeline is relatively large, with 173 products in active development, which constitutes almost one fifth of the pipeline for the gastrointestinal therapy area. Many pipeline products for FLD are also in development for other non-hepatic fibrotic diseases or indications from the metabolic disorders therapy area - such as diabetes mellitus and dyslipidemia - reflecting the similarities in the underlying pathophysiology of these indications.

Strategic consolidation activity levels are relatively low in the FLD market, as reflected in the low number of licensing and co-development deals completed since 2006. Analysis of licensing and co-development deals relating to FLD therapeutics since 2006 has identified aggregate deal values of $778m and $1.8 billion, respectively.

Due to the increasing prevalence and the health burden of FLD, and the lack of therapeutic options, there is a high need to develop pharmacological strategies. This is especially the case for patients with steatohepatitis who are at the greatest risk of developing cirrhosis or liver cancer that can lead to liver failure. Due to the pathophysiological complexity of FLD and its diverse population, different therapeutic agents are likely to be needed in order to tackle the lipotoxic, inflammatory and fibrogenic effects seen in FLD.



