UCAVs are in the early stage of development, and very limited countries possess sufficient capabilities to design and develop attack drone platforms. The use of attack UAVs is increasingly gaining momentum among the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied countries, like the US, Israel, South Korea, and Australia.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global UCAV market is highly competitive with many prominent players competing to augment their market share. However, the entry of new vendors is expected to be restricted during the forecast period due to the stringent safety and regulatory norms along with the need for superior investments.

"Due to the rapid adoption of UCAVs for airstrike capabilities, they need to be developed and supplied cost effectively and embed effective payloads that can enhance their operation capabilities," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio.

Companies with superior technical and financial resources can bring substantial change in the existing payloads and subsystems, which will help them realize the development costs in shorter development cycle time. Meanwhile, small companies can establish collaborations to compete with the existing prominent vendors.

Top five UCAV market vendors

BAE Systems

BAE Systems designed and developed, Taranis, as a part of the British Demonstrator Program for UCAVs. In 2014, parts of Taranis were combined under the contract of Anglo-French development with the Dassault nEUROn (a joint European UCAV project). Currently, BAE Systems is working on the development of autonomous drone targeting.

Boeing

Boeing participated in the development of the Joint Unmanned Combat Air System (J-UCAS) X-45 drone, which was the first highly autonomous, unmanned system. The UCAV was designed specifically for combat operations in various network-centric scenarios. Under this program, the company designed and developed several combat drones such as X-45A, X-245B, and X-45C.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) designs and develops UCAVs such as Predator B (which was renamed as MQ-9 Reaper), Gray Eagle, and Predator-C Avenger. In 2016, the US Army awarded a contract to General Atomics to provide four MQ-1C Gray Eagle reconnaissance and attack drones. By 2018, the modified MQ-9 Reaper is expected to enter into service with the RAF, UK.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) combined various capabilities and lethal missiles for the development of Harop UCAV, which is designed to search, find, identify, attack, and destroy targets as well as execute battle damage assessment. The UCAV is currently operated by India, Israel, and Azerbaijan. In 2016, Harop was deployed for the first time by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman develops both surveillance and attack-enable UAVs (UCAVs) for the US and NATO allied countries globally. Northrop Grumman designed and developed the X-47B, a demonstration UCAV, as a part of DARPA's J-UCAS program. The company also manufacturers X-47A Pegasus, a stealth technology demonstrator UCAV.

