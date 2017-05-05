MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Quinto Real Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QIT) ("Quinto" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has terminated the agreement announced on March 7, 2017, with Americas Gold Corporation, SA, Elicio Gomes Lopes and Brasincor Empreendimentos E Participacoes SA, to acquire the Camarinhas gold project in Brazil, as it was not satisfied with the findings of its legal due diligence. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company won't have to pay a penalty fee for the termination of the agreement.

The Company is currently pursuing negotiations with other parties to acquire promising gold properties. Although negotiations are well advanced, no assurance can be given that the negotiations will be successfully concluded.

About Quinto Real Capital Corporation

Quinto Real Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company. It owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) and an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Gwillim, Fancamp and Embry properties, all located close to the Chibougamau mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

Contacts:

Quinto Real Capital Corporation

Michael Curtis

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 793-1915

mcurtis@cardwellcap.com

www.quintocorp.com



The Ask Marketing Services Inc.

Louis Morin

(514) 591-3988



