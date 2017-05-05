TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the information circular for the 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of Brio Gold. The voting results from the Annual Meeting are summarized below.

Election of directors:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gilmour Clausen 105,590,097 99.997% 3,435 0.003% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sarah A. Strunk 105,590,427 99.997% 3,105 0.003% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Gravelle 105,590,679 99.997% 2,853 0.003% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daniel Racine 105,590,884 99.997% 2,648 0.003% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Washington 105,591,659 99.998% 1,873 0.002% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of the auditor and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 105,637,525 99.997% 3,148 0.003% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Approval of the Omnibus Incentive Plan:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % For Votes Against % Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 96,675,161 91.554% 8,918,271 8.446% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating mines and a gold project, which is a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that is currently on care and maintenance and is expected to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

