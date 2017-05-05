China Cloud Computing Services Market Forecast Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Cloud Computing Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Growth in online media consumption has been key in driving demand for cloud storage and compute. The government has also been a major vertical stimulating the growth of the cloud computing industry under the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020).

The strategic importance of cloud services for the Chinese government is further reaffirmed by Premier Li Keqiang's "Internet Plus" plan unveiled in 2015, entailing the integration of cloud computing, mobile internet, Big Data, and the Internet of Things with modern manufacturing. The central government continues to tighten regulations pertaining to data sovereignty, which is, in turn, favoring the growth of domestic cloud providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Drivers and Restraints



- Market Drivers

- Drivers Explained

- Market Restraints

- Restraints Explained



3. Forecasts and Trends



- Revenue Forecast

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

- Revenue Forecast by Service Type

- Revenue Forecast Discussion



4. Demand Analysis



- Demand Analysis - Vertical

- Demand Analysis - Horizontal



5. Competitive Analysis



- Competitive Factors and Assessment

- Alibaba Cloud

- Tencent

- China Telecom

- Kingdee Youshang



6. Emerging Trends



7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- Alibaba Cloud

- China Telecom

- Kingdee Youshang

- Tencent



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mm5cp2/china_cloud

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716