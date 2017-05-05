Amsterdam Office Opening



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-05-05 22:38 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldVentures®, the leading direct seller of global vacation and leisure club memberships, opened an office in Amsterdam on April 22, 2017. The office will serve as the headquarters for the European region.



Jon McKillip, president, Global Sales, applauded the efforts of everyone involved in the launch, noting that: "The global marketplace presents a significant opportunity for company growth. Opening our European headquarters enhances our commitment to our current customer base while enabling us to examine and meet the needs of new customers in the European region. Together with our Independent Representatives and employees, we've accomplished great things, and we're so fortunate to have another office to support our international family."



"By opening this regional office, we anticipate extending our European growth," explained Kyle Lowe, senior vice president, Global Sales. "Based on the tremendous reception of our DreamTrips Memberships in nearly 30 international markets so far, we know people in other European countries will respond enthusiastically as well."



WorldVentures' global headquarters is located in Plano, Texas, and its Asian headquarters is in Singapore. Other local office locations include Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, and South Africa.



About WorldVentures WorldVentures is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, that sells travel and leisure club memberships providing a diverse set of products and experiences. The company's goal is to help Independent Representatives, DreamTrips Members and employees achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives. WorldVentures uses the direct-sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide. For more information, visit worldventures.com.



About DreamTrips DreamTrips is a travel and leisure club where members enjoy customized travel opportunities and valuable deals at select restaurants, hotels, excursions and entertainment venues all over the world. The DreamTrips Membership appeals to the unique mindset of the traveler, with the idea that "the best way to experience the world is together." For more information, visit dreamtrips.com.



Media Contact Laura Wards Senior Director, Corporate Affairs 214-621-7072 press@worldventures.com