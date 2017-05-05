Qatar Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market 2017-2023: Upcoming FIFA World Cup Driving the Demand for Equipment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Qatar Fire Safety Systems & Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2017-23

Construction projects costing around $92.98 billion which are to be undertaken by 2022, are consequently pushing up the demand for fire safety systems & equipment in Qatar. The demand for fire safety equipment, such as hose reel cabinets, sprinklers, smoke/heat detectors, extinguishers and others, is anticipated to increase due to FIFA world cup in the forecast period. Additionally, 9 new stadiums, 41 new hotels have to be built in Qatar by 2022, which would further spur the demand.



Development in Qatar across different sectors owing to FIFA World Cup, 2022 and National Vision, 2030 have increased the demand for Fire Safety Systems & Equipment in the country. The industry witnessed growth in recent years and is likely to continue this growth trajectory in future as well.

Doha City accounted for the largest revenue share in the country in the year 2015-16, followed by Mesaieed. Doha City is likely to witness rise in share in the projected period as a result of major construction projects being undertaken in the city such as Doha Metro, Doha Convention Centre & Tower Project, Ali Fetaias Office Building and Darwish Residential Towers.

The report thoroughly covers the Qatar fire safety systems & equipment market by Types, by Verticals and by Regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



4. Qatar Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market Overview



5. Qatar Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market Dynamics



6. Qatar Fire Safety System and Equipment Market Trends



7. Qatar Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market Overview, By Types



8. Qatar Fire Suppression System & Equipment Market Overview



9. Qatar Fire Detection System & Equipment Market Overview



10. Qatar Other Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market Overview



11. Qatar Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market Overview, By Verticals



12. Qatar Fire Safety System and Equipment Market Overview, By Regions



13. Qatar Fire Safety System Market Opportunity Matrix



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles



Alpha Fire Services W.L.L.

Apex Fire Engineering & Trading EST.

Chubb International Gulf Trading Company

Dafoos Fire and Security

Honeywell International Inc.

NAFFCO FZCO

Phoenix International WLL

Saudi Factory For Fire Equipment Co. (SFFECO)

Tyco Fire and Security

and Security Unisafe Fire Protection Specialists LLC

Zener Fire & Security LLC

