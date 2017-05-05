RediShred Capital Corp.: Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") Announces Stock Option Grants and Retention of Market Maker

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX-V: KUT)

Stock Option Issuance

Redishred has granted options to certain Directors and Officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 693,500 common shares as set forth below. The new stock option grants for the Board of Directors have been made to reflect that the Board will not take cash compensation for their contributions in 2017 and has not in the past. The new stock option grants for Senior Management are part of the senior officer's annual compensation package. The options for the Board (531,000 options) were granted effective May 1, 2017 at an exercise price of $0.51, with 100% of the options vesting upon execution, and with a term of five years. The options for Senior Management (162,500 options) were granted effective May 1, 2017 at an exercise price of $0.51, with 25% of the options vesting upon execution, and 75% of them vesting over the next three years, with a term of five years.

Market Maker

Redishred has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to initiate and provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Mackie will trade shares of Redishred on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Redishred's common shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Company is for a minimum three month term and the Company has agreed to pay Mackie $3,000 per month during the term. The engagement may be terminated by either party with written notice of 60 days. The Company and Mackie act at arm's length, Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Redishred. The agreement is for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for Redishred's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mackie and Redishred and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from Redishred as compensation for services it will render.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Redishred Capital Corp

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2008 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates seven corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Kasia Pawluk, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

kasia.pawluk@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 204-0076 Fax: (905) 812-9448

This news release contains forward looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Redishred and Redishred's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Redishred. Forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2016 management discussion and analysis under "Risk Factors", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Redishred will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Redishred can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

