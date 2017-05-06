Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021 - Stem Cells, Tissue Engineering, BioBanking & CAR-T Industries" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the regenerative medicine market, segmentation of the market (stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapy), key players and the vast potential of therapies that are in clinical trials. Kelly Scientific analysis indicates that the global regenerative medicine market was worth $18.9 billion in 2016 and will grow to over $53.7 billion by 2021. Within this market, the stem cell industry will grow significantly.

Regenerative medicine's main objective is to heal and replace organs/cells that have been damaged by age, trauma or disease. Congenital defects can also be addressed with regenerative medicine. Therefore, it's market encompasses dermal wounds, cardiovascular disease, specific cancer types and organ replacement.

To that end, regenerative medicine is a broader field and manipulates the body's immune system and regeneration potential to achieve its requirement. Financially speaking, investment into this space is dominated by grants, private investors and publicly traded stocks. Looking forward, the regenerative medicine market is promising for a number of robust reasons including:



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Report Synopsis



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Gurdon and Yamanaka Share the Nobel Prize

2.2 Stem Cell Clinical Trials: Initiated in 2010

2.3 Types of Stem Cells

2.4 Adult (Tissue) Stem Cells

2.5 Pluripotent Stem Cells

2.6 Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT)

2.7 Induced pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)

2.8 Mesenchymal Cells

2.9 Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells

2.10 Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

2.11 Heart Stem Cells

2.12 Mammary Stem Cells

2.13 Neural Stem Cells

2.14 Stem Cell Applications in Retinal Repair

2.15 Liver Stem Cells

2.16 Gut Stem Cells

2.16 Pancreatic Stem Cells

2.17 Epidermal Stem Cells



3.0 Stem Cells and Clinical Trials

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Pluripotent Stem Cells

3.3 Limbal Stem Cells

3.4 Neural Stem Cells

3.5 Endothelial Stem or Progenitor Cells

3.6 Placental Stem Cells

3.7 Why Do Stem Cell Clinical Trials Fail?

3.8 What is the Future of Stem Cell Trials?

3.9 Cutting Edge Stem Cell Clinical Trials

3.10 Ocata Therapeutics Current Stem Cell Trials

3.11 CHA Biotech Current Stem Cell Trials

3.12 Pfizer Current Stem Cell Trials

3.13 GSK Current Stem Cell Trials

3.14 Bayer Current Stem Cell Trials

3.15 Mesoblast International Current Stem Cell Trials

3.16 Millennium Pharmaceutical Current Stem Cell Trial

3.17 AstraZeneca Current Stem Cell Trials

3.18 Merck Current Stem Cell Trials

3.19 Chimerix Current Stem Cell Trials

3.20 Eisai Current Stem Cell Trials

3.21 SanBio Current Stem Cell Trials

3.22 Celgene Current Stem Cell Trials

3.23 StemCells Current Stem Cell Trials

3.24 Genzyme (Sanofi) Current Stem Cell Trials

3.25 Teva Current Stem Cell Trials

3.26 MedImmune Current Stem Cell Trials

3.27 Janssen Current Stem Cell Trials

3.28 Seattle Genetics Current Stem Cell Trials

3.29 Baxter Healthcare Current Stem Cell Trials

3.30 InCyte Corp Current Stem Cell Trials



4.0 Stem Cells, Disruptive Technology, Drug Discovery & Toxicity Testing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Case Study: Genentech and Stem Cell Technology

4.3 3D Sphere Culture Systems

4.4 Stem Cells and High Throughput Screening

4.5 Genetic Instability of Stem Cells

4.6 Comprehensive in Vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) & Cardiomyocytes

4.8 Coupling Precise Genome Editing (PGE) and iPSCs

4.9 Stem Cells & Toxicity Testing

4.10 Stem Cell Disease Models

4.11 Defining Human Disease Specific Phenotypes

4.12 Advantages of Stem Cell Derived Cells & Tissues for Drug Screening



5.0 Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.1 Pluripotent Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.2 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.3 Neural Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.4 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biomarkers



6.0 Manufacturing Stem Cell Products

6.1 Manufacturing Strategies For Stem Cell Products

6.2 BioProcess Economics for Stem Cell Products

6.3 Capital Investment

6.4 Cost of Goods

6.5 Bioprocess Economic Drivers & Strategies

6.6 hPSC Expansion & Differentiation using Planar Technology

6.7 hPSC Expansion using 3D Culture

6.8 Microcarrier Systems

6.9 Aggregate Suspension

6.10 Bioreactor Based Differentiation Strategy

6.11 Integrated hPSC Bioprocess Strategy

6.12 GMP Regulations and Stem Cell Products



7.0 Investment & Funding

7.1 What do Investors Want from Cell & Gene Therapy Companies?

7.2 What Makes a Good Investment?

7.3 What Types of Companies do Not Get Investment?

7.4 Global Funding

7.5 Cell & Gene Therapy Investment Going Forward

7.6 What Cell & Gene Companies are the Most Promising in 2017?

7.7 Insights into Investing in Cell and Gene Therapy Companies



8.0 Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Global Frequency Analysis

8.3 Economics of Regenerative Medicine

8.4 Market Applications & Opportunities for Regenerative Therapies

8.5 Global Financial Landscape

8.6 Regenerative Medicine Clinical Trial Statistics

8.7 Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast to 2021

8.8 Regenerative Medicine Geographic Analysis and Forecast to 2021

8.9 Regenerative Medicine Geographical Location of Companies

8.10 Regenerative Medicine Technology Breakdown of Companies

8.11 Commercially Available Regenerative Medicine Products

8.12 Major Regenerative Medicine Milestones



9.0 Stem Cell Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

9.1 Autologous & Allogenic Cell Market Analysis

9.2 Stem Cell Market by Geography

9.3 Stem Cell Market Forecast by Therapeutic Indication

9.4 Stem Cell Reagent Market Trends



10.0 Tissue Engineering Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast to 2021

10.1 Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2021

10.2 Geographical Analysis by Company Share

10.3 Tissue Engineering Clinical Indication Analysis & Forecast to 2021



11.0 Biobanking Market Analysis

11.1 Increasing Number of Cord Blood Banks Globally

11.2 Global Biobanking Company Sector Analysis & Breakdown

11.3 Allogenic Versus Autologous Transplant Frequency

11.4 Biobanking Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

11.5 Major Global Players



12.0 Global Access & Challenges of the Regenerative Medicine Market

12.1 Regenerative Medicine Market in the USA

12.2 Regenerative Medicine in Japan

12.3 Regenerative Medicine in China

12.4 Regenerative Medicine in South Korea



13.0 Cell and CAR T Therapy

13.1 Challenges Relating to Cell therapy and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells in Immunotherapy

13.2 Regulations Pertaining to Immunotherapy, including Adoptive Cell Therapy (CAR-T and TCR) Immunotherapy Regulation in the USA

13.3 Regulations for Cell Therapy & Immunotherapy in Japan

13.4 European Regulation and Cell Therapy & Immunotherapeutics

13.5 Manufacturing of Immunotherapies

13.6 Supply Chain & Logistics

13.7 Pricing & Cost Analysis



14.0 Company Profiles

14.1 Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Ocata Therapeutics)

14.2 Athersys

14.3 Baxter International (Baxalta, Shire)

14.4 Caladrius Biosciences (NeoStem)

14.5 Cynata Therapeutics

14.6 Cytori Therapeutics

14.7 MEDIPOST

14.8 Mesoblast

14.9 NuVasive

14.10 Osiris Therapeutics

14.11 Plasticell

14.12 Pluristem Therapeutics

14.13 Pfizer

14.14 StemCells Inc

14.15 STEMCELL Technologies

14.16 Takara Bio

14.17 Tigenix



15.0 SWOT Industry Analysis

15.1 What has Strengthened the Industry Thus Far?

15.2 Allogenic and Autologous Stem Cell Industry SWOT Analysis

15.3 What are the Main Driving Forces of this Space?

15.4 Restraints of the Regenerative Medicine Industry as a Whole

15.5 Industry Opportunities Within this Sector

15.6 USA SWOT Analysis

15.7 UK SWOT Analysis

15.8 South Korea SWOT Analysis

15.9 China SWOT Analysis

15.10 Japan SWOT Analysis

15.11 Singapore SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jh2432/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716