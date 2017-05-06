Technavio's latest market research report on the global flavored powder drinks marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global flavored powder drinks market from 2017-2021.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on non-alcoholic beveragessector, says, "The global flavored powder drinks market is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness about the health benefits of flavored powder drinks. Moreover, the growth in organized retail will further drive the market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global flavored powder drinks marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

New product launches

Increase in the number of new product launches by regional and international players will support the growth of the market. The manufacturers of flavored powder drinks are encompassing innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products. Also, there are various new technical innovations by the manufacturers that might help in driving the market. For instance, in September 2016, GSK launched Horlicks Growth+, with a new clinically proven formula to support growth in children. The new formula was developed by the Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel and is licensed to GSK by Nutritional Growth Solutions.

"The introduction of new flavors for their products helps market players to cater to the consumer demand and also keep alive the interest of the consumers, thus promoting market growth," says Manjunath

Growing preference for online shopping

With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors have the potential to increase their profitability. E-commerce accounts for approximately 12% of the world's retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

The increase in the number of internet users and the "buy it now" attitude of these users are contributing to the growth of this retail channel. For instance, internet retailing is anticipated to gain popularity in the US, where the internet penetration rate was around 90% in 2016. The growing number of online shoppers in the US will further translate into an increase in the sales of flavored powder drinks through this channel.

The wide internet access has also helped flavored powder drinks companies to expand their marketing from the traditional advertising and event sponsorship to websites that now also offer tips on nutrition and education. For instance, the Indian website for Horlicks appeals to ambitious parents by offering an Educational Corner that offers video tutorials on subjects like biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

Innovations in packaging

Packaging is often considered to be an extension of a brand's value. Therefore, packaging of any brand holds high importance in generating interest among consumers. Innovations are made in terms of compostable or biodegradable packaging and customized packaging.

Flavored powder drinks usually have three-layer packaging as it helps in maintaining the flavors and color of the content packed and increases the shelf life by protecting the content from moisture and air. The small-size (10-15 grams) and mid-size (25-30 grams) packets are popular in rural and semi-urban areas, whereas in urban areas the large and combo-size packets are consumed more. Also, in countries like India, the manufacturers like Mondelez International and GSK sell refill packs for slightly lower prices compared to glass and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles. To enhance the appeal and visibility of their products, players operating in this space have started focusing more on new packaging ideas.

